Anutin vows not to let Thailand be taken advantage of by Cambodia

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Sunday vowed to protect Thailand’s sovereignty, saying he would not allow Cambodia to take advantage of the country in ongoing border disputes.

Anutin made the remarks during a special speech at an academic seminar hosted by the Medical Council of Thailand and the Mahitala Dhibesra Institute at the Centara Grand at CentralWorld Hotel.

During his address, Anutin — who also serves as Interior Minister — spoke about the current tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border. He emphasised that his government would not allow Cambodia to take advantage of Thailand and was fully prepared to respond to any invasion or provocative actions.