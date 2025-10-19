Cambodia’s central bank steps in after Prince Bank withdrawal complaints

On Friday, Prince Bank announced it had appointed international legal counsel to conduct a comprehensive review of the sanctions, describing them as “extremely serious.” The bank said it was working closely with authorities to develop a clear roadmap for its removal from the sanctions list as quickly and efficiently as possible.

However, many customers expressed anger on the bank’s Facebook page, complaining that US dollar transactions had been delayed or failed to reach recipients. Some feared their funds might be frozen due to the sanctions.

One customer wrote, “When will my hard-earned money come back?” while another said, “I’ve been sending money since 7am on the 16th, and it’s been over 24 hours, I haven’t seen any money credited to my account.”

In response, the bank insisted its operations — including mobile applications and ATMs — were functioning normally and that its financial position remained sound.

“The Board would like to assure the public that Prince Bank maintains adequate liquidity and is fully solvent. To our customers: your deposits and financial interests remain secure,” the statement read.