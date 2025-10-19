Seoul halts water-management support project in Cambodia

In Cambodia, STEPI had launched a pilot scheme to develop a renewable energy–based model for water supply and management in collaboration with South Korean firms.

However, the institute said it had decided to postpone the official handover ceremony to the Cambodian government, originally planned for this year. The Cambodian component will remain on hold, while related projects in other participating countries will continue as scheduled.

Tensions between South Korea and Cambodia have risen in recent months following a series of crimes targeting South Korean nationals, most notably the brutal killing of a South Korean university student who was tortured to death by an online scam ring in August, a case that sparked public outrage in South Korea.