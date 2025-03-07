Thailand to develop excise tax framework for SAF

Paopoom said SAF, a blend of biofuel and aviation fuel, can reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 80% compared to traditional jet fuel, supporting Thailand’s goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Thailand’s SAF production meets the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification – Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (ISCC CORSIA) standard, he added.

He expects Thailand’s SAF production would reach 10 million litres per year to support both domestic and international flights. He confirmed that the production will be increased further to support the aviation industry demand for renewable energy.

“This marks an important step in developing a comprehensive distribution network across the region and setting new standards for the environmentally friendly aviation industry,” he said.