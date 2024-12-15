UOB extends Bangchak group THB6.5 billion loan for Thailand’s first SAF plant 

This deal marks the first Transition Finance facilities for the hard-to-abate sector in Thailand.

The project is designed to produce SAF from used cooking oil, marking a key milestone in the country’s transition to sustainable energy solutions. The SAF project is part of Bangchak’s strategic plan to advance low-carbon businesses and sustainable innovations with the potential to substantially generate a positive change in the Oil & Gas industry.

Ms Panitsanee Tansavatdi, Head of Corporate Banking, at UOB Thailand, said “This transaction will continue to affirm UOB’s comprehensive support for Bangchak group while asserting our position as the primary relationship bank for supporting the group in key strategic areas related to their sustainability and energy transition plan. We are proud to be part of Bangchak’s pioneering SAF project, the first-ever in Thailand.

Through the Bank’s Transition Finance Framework, UOB can support a wide range of transition activities for the abate segment, including the production of low-carbon alternative fuels, enhancements in operational efficiency, Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) and Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) and participation in voluntary carbon credit programmes. It will greatly benefit the production of SAF, a sustainable fuel which would contribute to the decarbonisation of the aviation sector.”

The facility is structured to provide carbon credit rebates to support Bangchak’s own decarbonisation goal – the first of its kind for UOB.