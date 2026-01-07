Tomorrowland confirms Thailand debut at Wisdom Valley, Dec 11–13, 2026

Tomorrowland has officially confirmed it will stage Tomorrowland Thailand for the first time in Thailand on December 11–13, 2026, at Wisdom Valley in Khao Mai Kaew, Bang Lamung district, Chonburi.
According to information posted on Tomorrowland’s website, the event will run for three days, with Wisdom Valley selected as the Thai venue for the world-class music festival.
Tomorrowland Thailand is being promoted as a full-scale Tomorrowland experience in Asia, set in a natural landscape of hills and wide open views. Organisers say the site will feature more than six stages, including flagship stages such as Mainstage, CORE and FREEDOM, alongside new stages designed specifically for Thailand.
A BOI-authorised working group approved investment promotion in late December 2025 for VR One World (Thailand) Co Ltd, a Thai–Belgian joint venture set up to run international music, sports and festival events. The project covers the first Tomorrowland Thailand edition in December 2026, planned as a three-day event capable of hosting up to 50,000 people per day.
The project is expected to draw more than 60% of attendees from overseas and generate total economic value of at least 21 billion baht over five years of hosting.
The project is a joint venture between:
TL International, a Belgian company under the Tomorrowland Group, which holds the festival rights and has more than 20 years of experience running EDM festivals in multiple countries; and
One Asia Ventures, a Thai organiser with more than 10 years of experience in international EDM events, including the Siam Songkran Music Festival and other international festivals.
The project is also backed by the Thai government in the form of partial budget support, with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) responsible for marketing promotion and annual budget support, aimed at attracting global visitors, stimulating the economy and raising Thailand’s tourism profile.
One Asia Ventures was founded by Rachata Thanyawut, who has worked in festival production for nearly a decade, starting from artist booking and building networks before expanding into events for public and private-sector clients. The company later gained wider recognition through Siam Songkran, with ticket sales reported to exceed 50,000 and foreign buyers accounting for 54%.