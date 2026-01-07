Tomorrowland confirms Thailand debut at Wisdom Valley, Dec 11–13, 2026

Tomorrowland has officially confirmed it will stage Tomorrowland Thailand for the first time in Thailand on December 11–13, 2026, at Wisdom Valley in Khao Mai Kaew, Bang Lamung district, Chonburi.

According to information posted on Tomorrowland’s website, the event will run for three days, with Wisdom Valley selected as the Thai venue for the world-class music festival.

Tomorrowland Thailand is being promoted as a full-scale Tomorrowland experience in Asia, set in a natural landscape of hills and wide open views. Organisers say the site will feature more than six stages, including flagship stages such as Mainstage, CORE and FREEDOM, alongside new stages designed specifically for Thailand.

Registration and ticket timeline