Thai–Belgian venture to stage Tomorrowland in Pattaya in December 2026

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the Board of Investment (BOI), said the agency has approved investment promotion for WeAreOne.World (Thailand) Co., Ltd., a Thai–Belgian joint venture in the business of organising international music, sports and festival events.

He said the project will bring a global-scale electronic dance music (EDM) festival to Thailand for the first time under the banner “Tomorrowland Thailand”.

The inaugural event is scheduled for December 2026 at Wisdom Valley, Chonburi province, and will run for three days.

According to the BOI, Tomorrowland Thailand at Wisdom Valley Pattaya will be able to accommodate up to 50,000 attendees per day.

More than 60% of visitors are expected to come from overseas, and the festival is projected to generate a total economic impact of at least THB21 billion over five years of operations.

The venture is a partnership between TL International of Belgium, an affiliate of Tomorrowland Group, the rights holder of the Tomorrowland festival with more than 20 years of experience organising EDM festivals in multiple countries, and One Asia Ventures of Thailand, which has organised internationally recognised EDM events including the Siam Songkran Music Festival, as well as other international festivals, for more than 10 years.