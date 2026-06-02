Thailand’s AI Passport questioned over real economic value

Thailand’s 1.6-billion-baht TH-AI Passport project is facing a critical test over whether it can move the country beyond simply expanding AI access and towards building genuine AI literacy among the public.

The project, led by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, is designed to give 5 million people free access to professional-level AI tools for one year under the “Learn to Earn” concept.

The government has presented the scheme as a way to upgrade digital skills and open new income opportunities in the AI era.

However, Assoc Prof Dr Aat Pisanwanich, an independent academic and specialist in international economics and Asean affairs, argues that the key issue is not whether the project amounts to “free AI” handouts, but whether Thailand can turn wider access into real national competitiveness.

In practice, the TH-AI Passport will use state funding to subsidise access to pro-level AI tools so that users do not have to pay for them directly.

This has led to criticism that the project may be seen as an “AI handout” or a form of “AI populism”, even though the government insists it is an investment in human capital and workforce development for the digital economy.