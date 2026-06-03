Bangkok Pride 2026 shines as Asia joins the parade

Bangkok Pride 2026 puts capital in Asia’s travel spotlight

Bangkok’s Pride season is emerging as a powerful tourism draw, with travellers from across Asia searching for accommodation in the Thai capital during one of the region’s most colourful celebrations of diversity.

Digital travel platform Agoda said all of the top nine international markets searching for stays in Bangkok over the Bangkok Pride 2026 weekend came from Asia.

The data was based on accommodation searches on Agoda for stays between May 29 and June 1, 2026.

The leading markets were Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, China, Indonesia, Hong Kong and the Philippines.

The figures underlined Bangkok’s growing appeal among Asian travellers looking for inclusive, energetic and accessible travel experiences within a short flight from home.

Bangkok has long been seen as one of Asia’s most vibrant cities for Pride celebrations, with streets, rooftops and key neighbourhoods transformed each year into spaces for events, performances and community gatherings.

This year’s momentum has also been strengthened by Thailand’s marriage equality law, which took effect on January 23, 2025, making Thailand the first country in Southeast Asia and the third place in Asia to legally recognise same-sex marriage.