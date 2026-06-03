Bangkok Pride 2026 shines as Asia joins the parade

Bangkok Pride 2026 puts capital in Asia’s travel spotlight
Bangkok’s Pride season is emerging as a powerful tourism draw, with travellers from across Asia searching for accommodation in the Thai capital during one of the region’s most colourful celebrations of diversity.
Digital travel platform Agoda said all of the top nine international markets searching for stays in Bangkok over the Bangkok Pride 2026 weekend came from Asia.
The data was based on accommodation searches on Agoda for stays between May 29 and June 1, 2026.
The leading markets were Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, China, Indonesia, Hong Kong and the Philippines.
The figures underlined Bangkok’s growing appeal among Asian travellers looking for inclusive, energetic and accessible travel experiences within a short flight from home.
Bangkok has long been seen as one of Asia’s most vibrant cities for Pride celebrations, with streets, rooftops and key neighbourhoods transformed each year into spaces for events, performances and community gatherings.
This year’s momentum has also been strengthened by Thailand’s marriage equality law, which took effect on January 23, 2025, making Thailand the first country in Southeast Asia and the third place in Asia to legally recognise same-sex marriage.
Across Asia, Pride celebrations have developed in different forms, from Taiwan’s large annual parade to growing events in Tokyo, Seoul, Manila and Hong Kong.
Bangkok, however, has moved beyond being simply an open and welcoming travel destination, positioning itself as a regional symbol for Pride tourism and LGBTQ+ inclusion.
This year’s celebrations began before the main parade, with the Bangkok Pride Awards 2026 returning for a second year on May 28 at NEX HALL, Siam Paragon.
The awards honoured LGBTQ+ pioneers and changemakers in Thailand across 11 categories and 24 awards, with more than 6 million votes cast.
The highlight of the week was the Bangkok Pride Parade on May 31 under the theme “Patch the World with Pride”.
The procession began on Silom Road and moved towards Thephasadin Stadium, featuring a giant rainbow flag stretching more than 500 metres.
Beyond the parade, Bangkok Pride Forum 2026 hosted more than 35 discussion sessions covering culture, identity and community issues.
Drag Bangkok Festival 2026 was also held under the theme “From Thailand to the World”, featuring what organisers described as Asia’s largest drag lip-sync competition.
Akaporn Rodkong, Agoda’s country director for Thailand and Indochina, said Bangkok had a distinctive ability to attract travellers from across Asia during Pride season, as reflected in the fact that all nine top international search markets came from the region.
She said Agoda aimed to help travellers find suitable accommodation at the right time, with good-value deals, a wide range of stays and a smooth booking experience, so that major seasonal events such as Pride could be more accessible to visitors.
For Bangkok, the growing search interest points to a wider shift in how the city is being viewed by regional travellers.
The capital is no longer being marketed only through shopping, food, nightlife and cultural attractions, but also through its role as a place where diversity, creativity and community visibility can become part of the travel experience.
As Pride tourism gains traction across Asia, Bangkok’s combination of short-haul connectivity, major hospitality capacity and a high-profile LGBTQ+ calendar is helping place the city firmly at the centre of the region’s inclusive travel scene.