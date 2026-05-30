Thailand Pivot to 'Value Tourism' Tested by Global Economic Storms

Thailand’s strict new visa controls target security and premium travellers, but worsening global headwinds spark a downgrade in arrival forecasts.

The Thai government’s overhaul of its visa framework—approved by the Cabinet on 19 May 2026—marks a decisive shift towards tightening immigration controls and safeguarding domestic security. However, the policy arrives just as the kingdom faces a severe barrage of external economic shocks.

The sweeping reform introduces structural changes across four key pillars:

The implementation of a "one country, one privilege" principle to eliminate overlapping rules.

A reduction in visa-exempt stays from 60 days to a maximum of 30 days for 54 nations.

The introduction of a strict 15-day stay limit for specific island states, including the Maldives, Mauritius, and Seychelles.

The restriction of Visa on Arrival (VoA) privileges to just four jurisdictions: Azerbaijan, Belarus, India, and Serbia.

These measures are set to come into effect 15 days after their publication in the Royal Gazette.

A Calculated Risk to Filter Quality

An impact assessment by the Kasikorn Research Center suggests the immediate market disruption will be negligible.

The restrictions directly affect a mere 0.7 per cent of total foreign arrivals, based on data from the first four months of 2026. Crucially, Thailand’s economic lifelines—including mainland China, Macau, Hong Kong, and South Korea—remain unaffected due to prior bilateral agreements.

