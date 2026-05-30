Vietnam sees Thailand as a partner, not a rival amid geopolitical uncertainty

As Vietnamese President To Lam continues regional engagement, scholars say Hanoi does not compete with Thailand, while conducting more proactive phase of its signature ‘bamboo diplomacy’, Dr. Nguyen Hong Hai, Assistant Professor of Politics and International Relations at Vin University said.
Speaking during an interview with The Nation Thailand amid To Lam’s official visit to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the bilateral relations with Thailand, the professor pointed out that Vietnam aims to partner with regional peers without competing with Thailand and any other countries.
Despite frequent comparisons between Thailand and Vietnam as emerging regional economic powers, the professor rejected the idea that the two nations are in direct competition.
“I don’t think Thailand and Vietnam are competing with each other. We are pursuing the same goals, but we are complementing each other. Both countries follows their own development paths and diplomatic identity, making cooperation more important than rivalry,” he added.
Traditionally associated with flexibility, resilience, and balance in foreign policy, bamboo diplomacy has become more proactive in recent years, according to Dr. Nguyen.
He stressed that Vietnam’s current diplomatic direction remains rooted in the long-standing principles established during the Doi Moi reform era nearly four decades ago with diversification, multilateralization, self-reliance, and being a responsible member of the international community.
Nguyen Hong Hai says Vietnam and Thailand complement each other, while Hanoi maintains balanced ties with major powers and all partners.
Vietnam’s foreign policy continues to prioritise multilateralism and balanced relations with all major powers while taking on a more active international role.
“Vietnam is not picking sides with any major power. Vietnam wants to be a good partner of all countries,” Dr. Nguyen said.
His remarks come at a time when Southeast Asia faces mounting geopolitical uncertainty, from global supply chain disruptions and energy shocks to rising tensions among major powers.
According to the professor, these challenges are simultaneously creating new opportunities for cooperation between Thailand and Vietnam, ASEAN’s second and third-largest economies by Purchasing Power Parity.
He emphasised that both countries are transforming their economies toward sustainability and digitalisation, creating strong areas of complementarity rather than rivalry.
At a business forum in Bangkok, President To Lam said no country could grow in isolation, stressing that Thailand and Vietnam must move forward together to strengthen their economies and contribute to sustainable development across ASEAN.
Another major opportunity lies in supply chain development and logistics connectivity across mainland Southeast Asia and the wider Indo-Pacific region.
“With both countries occupying strategic geographic positions, closer coordination could strengthen regional trade networks and improve economic resilience,” he said.
However, two new elements have emerged under President To Lam.
First is the elevation of diplomacy to a level equal to defense and security in national strategy. Second is the concept of “self-strengthening,” moving beyond merely maintaining independence and self-reliance.
“These new elements imply greater emphasis on more proactive diplomacy, less passivity, greater assertiveness, and greater confidence,” Dr. Nguyen explained.
He said Vietnam is increasingly seeking higher-profile regional and global roles while continuing to avoid dependence on any single country.
At the same time, Hanoi is also expanding partnerships and exploring new areas of cooperation worldwide.
Dr. Nguyen described this approach as a continuation of bamboo diplomacy, but with stronger engagement toward neighboring countries and ASEAN members.
He pointed to President To Lam’s regional visits, including Thailand and Singapore, as evidence of Vietnam’s intensified regional focus.
Regarding ASEAN, he highlighted that Vietnam does not seek dominance within the bloc despite its growing economic and diplomatic influence.
“Vietnam is not taking the lead. Vietnam considers itself a constructive and responsible member of ASEAN,” he opined.
Instead, he noted that Vietnam upholds ASEAN unity and coherence, particularly in addressing sensitive regional issues such as the Myanmar crisis, disputes in the South China Sea, and tensions between Thailand and Cambodia.
Still, he acknowledged that Vietnam maintains firm positions on issues directly affecting national security, particularly in the South China Sea.
“Vietnam really needs a peaceful environment for development. Any instability in the region is not good not only for Vietnam, but also for the entire region,” he said.