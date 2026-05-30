Vietnam sees Thailand as a partner, not a rival amid geopolitical uncertainty

As Vietnamese President To Lam continues regional engagement, scholars say Hanoi does not compete with Thailand, while conducting more proactive phase of its signature ‘bamboo diplomacy’, Dr. Nguyen Hong Hai, Assistant Professor of Politics and International Relations at Vin University said.

Speaking during an interview with The Nation Thailand amid To Lam’s official visit to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the bilateral relations with Thailand, the professor pointed out that Vietnam aims to partner with regional peers without competing with Thailand and any other countries.

Despite frequent comparisons between Thailand and Vietnam as emerging regional economic powers, the professor rejected the idea that the two nations are in direct competition.

“I don’t think Thailand and Vietnam are competing with each other. We are pursuing the same goals, but we are complementing each other. Both countries follows their own development paths and diplomatic identity, making cooperation more important than rivalry,” he added.

Traditionally associated with flexibility, resilience, and balance in foreign policy, bamboo diplomacy has become more proactive in recent years, according to Dr. Nguyen.

He stressed that Vietnam’s current diplomatic direction remains rooted in the long-standing principles established during the Doi Moi reform era nearly four decades ago with diversification, multilateralization, self-reliance, and being a responsible member of the international community.