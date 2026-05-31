PSG retain Champions League crown as Paris celebrations descend into unrest

Gabriel miss seals Arsenal’s heartbreak

Neither side could find a winner in extra time, leaving the title to be decided by penalties.

PSG held their nerve in the shootout, while Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães missed the decisive final kick, sending his effort over the crossbar.

The result allowed PSG to successfully defend their European crown and deepen Arsenal’s long wait for Champions League glory. Arsenal have now played 226 matches in the competition without winning the trophy, the highest such tally in the tournament’s history.

Luis Enrique joins elite managerial company

The triumph also strengthened Luis Enrique’s place among Europe’s top managers.

The PSG coach has now won the Champions League three times in his managerial career, joining an elite group that includes Carlo Ancelotti, Zinedine Zidane and Pep Guardiola.

For PSG, the victory was more than another trophy. With a young squad and back-to-back European titles, the French club have now moved beyond the image of expensive challengers and into the ranks of Europe’s dominant powers.

Paris celebrations marred by unrest

However, the historic win was followed by disorder in Paris.

Tens of thousands of fans gathered around the Parc des Princes and the Champs-Élysées to celebrate PSG’s triumph. Reuters reported that more than 40,000 supporters had watched the final on giant screens at the Parc des Princes, while around 20,000 gathered on the Champs-Élysées.

Although most celebrations were peaceful, unrest broke out in parts of the capital. Police used tear gas in some areas, while vehicles and shopfronts were damaged. Early reports said more than 130 people had been arrested, while later AFP-linked figures citing the French Interior Ministry put the number of detentions at 416 nationwide, including 283 in Paris.

Authorities had deployed 22,000 police officers across France, including 8,000 in Paris, amid concerns over possible disturbances following last year’s violent celebrations after PSG’s first Champions League title.

Macron hails PSG success

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated PSG on X, praising the club’s achievement and saying France was proud of the team.

For PSG, the night delivered another defining step in their rise as a European powerhouse. For Arsenal, it brought another painful reminder that domestic strength has still not translated into the continental crown they have chased for decades.