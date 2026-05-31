PSG retain Champions League crown as Paris celebrations descend into unrest

Paris Saint-Germain cemented their status as Europe’s new football dynasty by retaining the UEFA Champions League with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Arsenal, but celebrations in Paris descended into unrest as police made mass arrests.
The French champions beat Arsenal 4-3 on penalties after the final ended 1-1 following extra time at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary. The victory gave PSG their second consecutive Champions League title and made them the first team since Real Madrid’s 2016-18 run to retain the trophy.
Arsenal made a flying start, taking the lead in the sixth minute through Kai Havertz.
The Premier League champions then dropped deeper and tried to manage the tempo, forcing PSG to dominate possession while struggling to break through Arsenal’s compact defensive shape.
The turning point came in the 65th minute when Arsenal defender Cristhian Mosquera brought down Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the penalty area.
Ousmane Dembélé stepped up and converted the spot-kick to bring PSG level at 1-1, sending the final into extra time. It was the first Champions League final in 10 years to go beyond 90 minutes.
Neither side could find a winner in extra time, leaving the title to be decided by penalties.
PSG held their nerve in the shootout, while Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães missed the decisive final kick, sending his effort over the crossbar.
The result allowed PSG to successfully defend their European crown and deepen Arsenal’s long wait for Champions League glory. Arsenal have now played 226 matches in the competition without winning the trophy, the highest such tally in the tournament’s history.
The triumph also strengthened Luis Enrique’s place among Europe’s top managers.
The PSG coach has now won the Champions League three times in his managerial career, joining an elite group that includes Carlo Ancelotti, Zinedine Zidane and Pep Guardiola.
For PSG, the victory was more than another trophy. With a young squad and back-to-back European titles, the French club have now moved beyond the image of expensive challengers and into the ranks of Europe’s dominant powers.
However, the historic win was followed by disorder in Paris.
Tens of thousands of fans gathered around the Parc des Princes and the Champs-Élysées to celebrate PSG’s triumph. Reuters reported that more than 40,000 supporters had watched the final on giant screens at the Parc des Princes, while around 20,000 gathered on the Champs-Élysées.
Although most celebrations were peaceful, unrest broke out in parts of the capital. Police used tear gas in some areas, while vehicles and shopfronts were damaged. Early reports said more than 130 people had been arrested, while later AFP-linked figures citing the French Interior Ministry put the number of detentions at 416 nationwide, including 283 in Paris.
Authorities had deployed 22,000 police officers across France, including 8,000 in Paris, amid concerns over possible disturbances following last year’s violent celebrations after PSG’s first Champions League title.
French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated PSG on X, praising the club’s achievement and saying France was proud of the team.
For PSG, the night delivered another defining step in their rise as a European powerhouse. For Arsenal, it brought another painful reminder that domestic strength has still not translated into the continental crown they have chased for decades.