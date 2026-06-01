Chabuton Ramen says goodbye to Thailand after memorable 16-year run

Chabuton Ramen, a Japanese ramen chain long known for its TV Champion roots and Michelin-linked reputation, has announced that it will permanently leave the Thai market, bringing its 16-year run in the country to an end.
In a Facebook post on Monday (June 1), the brand thanked customers for the memories and support it has received throughout its operations in Thailand.
The chain confirmed that its two remaining branches would serve customers for the final time this month. The Gateway Ekamai branch will close on June 10, while the Central Ladprao branch will be the last to shut its doors on June 14.
“Chabuton is deeply honoured to have been part of every special meal and every moment of happiness for customers in Thailand,” the post read.
The announcement marks the end of an era for a ramen brand that has been part of Thailand’s dining scene for more than a decade.
Many fans expressed regret online, with some describing Chabuton as part of their childhood, student life and early memories of Japanese ramen in Bangkok.
Chabuton Ramen was founded by Japanese chef Yasuji Morizumi, who won the 2002 edition of the popular Japanese television programme “TV Champion”.
Morizumi later built his reputation further through Chabuya Tokyo Noodle Bar, a related ramen brand that became associated with the Michelin Guide and helped elevate ramen from casual comfort food to a more globally recognised dining experience.
In 2010, Central Restaurants Group (CRG) brought Chabuton to Thailand as a franchise, opening its first branch at Siam Square Soi 3, a landmark location for students, office workers and Japanese food lovers in Bangkok.
One of the brand’s biggest draws was its rich pork-bone broth, simmered for more than 16 hours and marketed as an authentic taste from Japan. For many Thai customers, Chabuton became closely associated with the phrase “TV Champion ramen”.
At its peak, Chabuton expanded to as many as 17 branches across Thailand before gradually scaling down to its final two outlets.