Chabuton Ramen says goodbye to Thailand after memorable 16-year run

Chabuton Ramen, a Japanese ramen chain long known for its TV Champion roots and Michelin-linked reputation, has announced that it will permanently leave the Thai market, bringing its 16-year run in the country to an end.

In a Facebook post on Monday (June 1), the brand thanked customers for the memories and support it has received throughout its operations in Thailand.

The chain confirmed that its two remaining branches would serve customers for the final time this month. The Gateway Ekamai branch will close on June 10, while the Central Ladprao branch will be the last to shut its doors on June 14.