Government denies Aranyaprathet border reopening for Cambodian students

Authorities said unverified posts could create confusion and unnecessary alarm, particularly during a sensitive period involving the Thai-Cambodian border.

People were advised to follow official announcements from government agencies and security authorities for accurate updates.

Border closure linked to wider Thailand-Cambodia tensions

The clarification comes amid continuing restrictions along the Thai-Cambodian border following a deterioration in bilateral relations.

Thailand moved to close land border crossings with Cambodia to most travellers, including tourists and traders, in June 2025 after tensions escalated over a long-running border dispute. At the time, Thai authorities said exemptions would be considered for humanitarian reasons, including medical needs, students and urgent cases, depending on security units at each checkpoint.

The border situation later intensified into wider military confrontation. Reuters reported that a five-day conflict in July 2025 killed at least 48 people and temporarily displaced hundreds of thousands on both sides before a ceasefire was reached.

Checkpoints remain a sensitive issue

Although Thailand and Cambodia later began steps to de-escalate tensions, including heavy-weapons withdrawal and de-mining operations, Thai officials said border checkpoints would not be reopened until they had assessed Cambodia’s compliance with agreements.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul also reaffirmed in May 2026 that Thai-Cambodian border checkpoints would remain closed until Cambodia accepted conditions set by Thailand.

Against this backdrop, officials warned that false claims about border reopenings could easily inflame misunderstanding and public anxiety.