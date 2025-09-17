How Thai silk meets sustainable style fashion globally

Thailand's Thai silk gained international acclaim thanks to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother's transformative impact on Thai culture, particularly through her promotion of Thai silk.

Previously, Thai silk wasn’t seen as fashionable. It was often regarded as outdated or traditional. However, Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother transformed it into a symbol of modern elegance.

By partnering with French designer Pierre Balmain, she created sophisticated, royal-inspired dresses made from Thai silk, blending classic French styles with local craftsmanship.

The result was a fashion revolution, with Thai silk evolving from a traditional fabric into a high-fashion statement.

Sustainable fashion

Silk is a sustainable and environmentally friendly fabric. As a natural fibre derived from silkworm cocoons, it can be repeatedly harvested through cultivation.

Additionally, silk is biodegradable, meaning it breaks down naturally without harming the environment.

Silkworms primarily feed on mulberry leaves, which require minimal water. The harvesting of mulberry leaves does not negatively affect the growth of the trees, promoting sustainable cultivation.

Compared to synthetic resources, silk uses relatively low energy, making it environmentally beneficial.

The silk production process generally avoids the use of excessive chemicals, except during the dyeing stage. As a result, silk is an eco-conscious choice.

Today, there is an alternative known as 'peace silk,' an ethical option that respects the natural lifecycle of the silkworm, using materials harvested after the silkworms naturally leave their cocoons.