Thai fashion exports soar to 220 billion baht as DIPROM boosts SME soft power

Thailand’s fashion industry remains a key driver of the national economy, generating exports worth 220 billion baht and employing around 750,000 people. Yet, global economic uncertainty and rapidly shifting consumer behaviour have created new challenges for the sector.
According to the Thailand Textile Institute, the fashion industry—both in Thailand and worldwide—continues to face mounting pressure in 2025. Sluggish global growth, rising labour costs, stricter environmental standards, and shifting trade structures have all contributed to a more competitive and complex landscape.
Climate change and changing consumer preferences have also redefined how fashion businesses must adapt to survive.
To help Thai entrepreneurs navigate these challenges, the Department of Industrial Promotion (DIPROM) is accelerating efforts under its “4 Givings, 1 Reform” strategy: giving new skills, modern tools, opportunities for growth, good Thai businesses for local communities, and reforming DIPROM into a forward-looking organisation powered by soft power.
In 2025, DIPROM rolled out a series of projects to strengthen more than 129 fashion entrepreneurs across the country. Among them is the Fashion Hero Brand programme, which promotes Thai apparel and accessories by blending cultural heritage with contemporary design under the “Fashion Identity” initiative.
The goal is to move beyond Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) production towards building sustainable, Thai-owned brands with unique identities and global standards.
Another key initiative, Fashion Alliance, focuses on workforce development in the textile and apparel sectors. It provides entrepreneurs with practical training in business management, planning, and creative design—while encouraging the use of technology and innovation to enhance product value.
The project also helps participants access funding and market opportunities in line with the government’s “One Family, One Soft Power (OFOS)” policy.
Three emerging trends shaping the future of Thai fashion
Despite the challenges in the overall market, there remain significant opportunities for entrepreneurs to turn crises into growth, as Thailand’s fashion market continues to expand steadily.
‘INTHAI’: a soft-power success story
Areeya Bunchuaylaew, founder of INTHAI — a brand supported by DIPROM’s Fashion Hero Brand and Thai Designer Lab projects — said her label draws inspiration from Thailand’s artistic heritage, from Benjarong ceramics to the iconic rooster bowl.
These traditional motifs are reimagined through contemporary fashion and lifestyle pieces, including clothing, scarves, and accessories.
INTHAI’s products are positioned as “wearable art”, combining refined design with cultural storytelling. The brand’s strong identity and craftsmanship have earned it recognition among young Thais, tourists, and lovers of Thai artisanal work.
Each piece is crafted with great care and attention to detail to ensure customers receive something truly valuable and distinctive, Areeya explained. She noted that having a clear brand identity helps people remember the label easily — a key factor driving its growth.
“Many of our customers see INTHAI’s creations not merely as accessories, but as ‘art you can wear’. This adds real value to our products and allows us to price them in a way that reflects both quality and story,” she said.
She added that support from DIPROM has been vital in overcoming common challenges faced by small entrepreneurs, such as accessing international markets, managing operations, and covering exhibition costs.
Through training, product development, and business networking, DIPROM has strengthened the brand’s foundation and opened doors to new opportunities both domestically and abroad.
“These initiatives have helped INTHAI grow with stability and direction,” Areeya said. “Most importantly, DIPROM serves as a bridge to new possibilities, enabling Thai brands like ours to stand tall and compete confidently on the global stage.”