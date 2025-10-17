Thai fashion exports soar to 220 billion baht as DIPROM boosts SME soft power

Three emerging trends shaping the future of Thai fashion

Despite the challenges in the overall market, there remain significant opportunities for entrepreneurs to turn crises into growth, as Thailand’s fashion market continues to expand steadily.

From fast fashion to slow fashion and sustainability: Thai brands are encouraged to embrace sustainability — using local natural fibres, promoting circular design, recycling materials, and reducing carbon footprints. These efforts not only minimise environmental impact but also position Thai fashion as an eco-friendly industry with global appeal.



Quiet luxury and craftsmanship: The global "quiet luxury" trend celebrates timeless elegance, fine tailoring, and premium materials. This shift offers opportunities for Thai brands renowned for craftsmanship, such as silk and indigo fabrics, to differentiate themselves and expand internationally.



Linking fashion with cultural tourism: Thai fashion products — from silk garments to locally inspired ready-to-wear collections — can complement cultural tourism, serving as soft-power tools that showcase Thai identity and heritage through storytelling and design.

‘INTHAI’: a soft-power success story

Areeya Bunchuaylaew, founder of INTHAI — a brand supported by DIPROM’s Fashion Hero Brand and Thai Designer Lab projects — said her label draws inspiration from Thailand’s artistic heritage, from Benjarong ceramics to the iconic rooster bowl.

These traditional motifs are reimagined through contemporary fashion and lifestyle pieces, including clothing, scarves, and accessories.

INTHAI’s products are positioned as “wearable art”, combining refined design with cultural storytelling. The brand’s strong identity and craftsmanship have earned it recognition among young Thais, tourists, and lovers of Thai artisanal work.

Each piece is crafted with great care and attention to detail to ensure customers receive something truly valuable and distinctive, Areeya explained. She noted that having a clear brand identity helps people remember the label easily — a key factor driving its growth.

“Many of our customers see INTHAI’s creations not merely as accessories, but as ‘art you can wear’. This adds real value to our products and allows us to price them in a way that reflects both quality and story,” she said.

She added that support from DIPROM has been vital in overcoming common challenges faced by small entrepreneurs, such as accessing international markets, managing operations, and covering exhibition costs.

Through training, product development, and business networking, DIPROM has strengthened the brand’s foundation and opened doors to new opportunities both domestically and abroad.

“These initiatives have helped INTHAI grow with stability and direction,” Areeya said. “Most importantly, DIPROM serves as a bridge to new possibilities, enabling Thai brands like ours to stand tall and compete confidently on the global stage.”