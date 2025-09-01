Bhutan to host its first-ever fashion week in October

Bhutan is going to host its first-ever fashion week from October 27 to November 1, and it promises to be an exciting showcase of the country’s history through fashion.

The event is being hosted by Bhutan’s Department of Media, Creative Industry and Intellectual Property, in collaboration with the Royal Textile Academy, and is set to celebrate Bhutanese textiles, designs and creativity like never before. According to the event website, they are going to “bring together the Bhutanese behind the handlooms, sketches and needles, to mention a few, who will flaunt their work to not just the locals, but the international names and brands that have inspired millions around the world”.