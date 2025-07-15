US and China top the list for government-held Bitcoin, with Bhutan investing in crypto mining using hydro power

According to data from Bitbo.io and Cointelegraph, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Bhutan are the top five countries with the most government-held Bitcoin as of 2025. The majority of Bitcoin holdings in these countries are the result of assets seized through cybercrime cases, with Bhutan being the exception, having accumulated its Bitcoin through clean energy-driven mining.

The United States holds approximately 207,000 BTC (worth about $24 billion or 816 billion baht), accounting for around 0.99% of the global Bitcoin supply. These assets largely stem from seizures in major cybercrime cases such as Silk Road, Bitfinex Hack, and money laundering operations. The US government stores the seized Bitcoin in its digital treasury, with some portions auctioned periodically.

China ranks second, holding around 194,000 BTC (worth about $23 billion or 782 billion baht), primarily seized from the PlusToken scam, one of the largest crypto scams in history in 2019. Despite China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency, these seized assets remain under state control.