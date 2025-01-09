Bitcoin mine in Chonburi shut down for massive electricity theft

The Crime Suppression Division (CSD) joined forces with the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) on Thursday to shut down a Bitcoin mining operation in the Phanat Nikhom district of Chonburi after discovering it had tampered with its power meter to use electricity for mining purposes, largely free of charge.
CSD officers and PEA officials seized 996 Bitcoin mining machines and other related devices from the premises.
PEA officials estimated that the operation had stolen electricity worth hundreds of millions of baht, although the exact figure has yet to be determined.
An unidentified staff member at the site admitted to police that the electricity theft occurred only at night, while the power meter was used correctly during the day to avoid raising suspicions.
The CSD stated that it has not yet identified the company or individuals responsible for the operation but will seek court warrants for their arrest.
Bitcoin mining involves creating new bitcoins by solving complex mathematical problems to verify transactions in the cryptocurrency. The process requires the use of extremely powerful computers, which consume significant amounts of electricity