Bitcoin mine in Chonburi shut down for massive electricity theft

The Crime Suppression Division (CSD) joined forces with the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) on Thursday to shut down a Bitcoin mining operation in the Phanat Nikhom district of Chonburi after discovering it had tampered with its power meter to use electricity for mining purposes, largely free of charge.

CSD officers and PEA officials seized 996 Bitcoin mining machines and other related devices from the premises.

PEA officials estimated that the operation had stolen electricity worth hundreds of millions of baht, although the exact figure has yet to be determined.