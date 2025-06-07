Gold and Bitcoin Set for Record Highs as Trump Tariff Fears Drive Safe-Haven Demand

Investment specialists are forecasting significant opportunities in gold and Bitcoin as global economic uncertainty pushes investors toward safe-haven assets.

Potential US trade tariffs and ongoing geopolitical tensions are driving this shift away from traditional markets.

Speaking at the Thailand Investment Forum 2025 organised by Krungthep Turakij, Thansettakij, and Post Today on Saturday, three prominent financial experts outlined their bullish outlook for alternative investments while acknowledging continued volatility in traditional equity markets.

Gold Targeting $4,000 Per Ounce

Kritcharat Hirunyasiri, chairman and chief executive of MTS Gold Group, projected that gold could reach record highs of $3,000-$4,000 per ounce in the second half of 2025.

He attributed this primarily to uncertainty surrounding "Trump tariffs," whose exact implementation remains unclear following ongoing negotiations.

"The uncertainty creates an attractive environment for investors seeking safe-haven assets that currently offer high returns," Kritcharat said during the panel discussion on future investment trends.

The gold market has already demonstrated remarkable momentum. Prices have risen 30% in just the first three months of 2025, compared to a 35% gain for the entire year of 2024. This acceleration follows an average annual increase of 15% in the three years prior to recent global conflicts.

"Gold has surged from $2,000 two years ago and has now firmly established itself at $3,000," Kritcharat noted. "As the US dollar begins to weaken, gold has become a premier safe-haven asset."



