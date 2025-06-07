Thailand Faces Investment Crisis as Finance Minister Calls for Economic Overhaul

Thailand's Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira delivered a keynote address at the opening of the 'Thailand Investment Forum 2025 : Great Depression' on Saturday, outlining the government's fiscal measures to revive the economy, boost investor confidence, and reinvigorate the Thai capital market.

The forum, hosted by Krunthep Turakij, Thansettakij, and Post Today, provided a platform for Minister Pichai to present his vision under the theme "Driving Thailand: Fiscal measures to revive the economy, boost confidence, and revive the Thai capital market."

Clear Strategy Essential for Investor Confidence

Minister Pichai emphasised the critical importance of establishing clear national strategies and direction to instil confidence amongst investors.

He stressed that any measures introduced must have transparent objectives aimed at genuinely stimulating economic advancement and sustainable growth.

The Finance Minister highlighted the government's role in building investor confidence, which he identified as fundamental to increasing investment levels and driving Thailand's economic engine forward.

Investment: The Heart of Economic Growth

Drawing upon historical data, Minister Pichai illustrated the direct correlation between investment levels and economic growth.

He referenced periods when Thailand's economy experienced robust growth, noting that strong economic performance—such as GDP growth reaching 10% or similar levels—typically coincided with investment-to-GDP ratios of 40-50%.

