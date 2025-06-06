Thailand to begin trade talks with U.S. over Trump tariffs — Foreign Minister confirms high-level negotiations underway

“We were notified yesterday by our embassy in Washington. The Prime Minister has since directed us to coordinate swiftly and schedule talks as soon as possible,” Maris said.

Although a final date for the negotiations has not yet been confirmed due to the need to align the schedules of all three U.S. agencies, initial signals from the USTR indicate a readiness to engage. The USTR has expressed interest in Thailand’s proposed trade package, viewing it as a constructive step forward.

Maris added that once talks with these three agencies are complete, no further negotiations with additional U.S. bodies will be necessary, as they represent the full authority of the U.S. government in trade matters. "Whichever agency is available first, we will begin talks immediately to ensure speed and efficiency," he said.