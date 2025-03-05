Maris seeks support from Qatar for release of last Thai hostage in Gaza

Thailand's Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa on Wednesday sought support from Qatar for the release of the sole Thai hostage in Gaza, while also expressing gratitude for the Gulf state's mediation efforts.

During his visit to Doha, Maris met with Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and conveyed Thailand's appreciation for Qatar's pivotal role in securing the release of five Thai nationals previously held hostage by Hamas.

Discussions also focused on securing assistance for the final Thai hostage still in captivity and facilitating the repatriation of the bodies of two deceased Thai citizens.

Qatar has played a vital role as a diplomatic intermediary since the onset of hostilities in Gaza on October 7, 2023, collaborating with the United States and Egypt to negotiate ceasefire agreements and facilitating the release of hostages. This process led to the release of 28 Thai hostages who have since returned home.

