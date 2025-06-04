US Tariff Future Hangs in Balance as Court Delays Ruling on 'Trump Tariffs'

The Ministry of Commerce is closely monitoring the volatile landscape of US trade policy after an emergency order from the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) temporarily suspended a previous ruling by the Court of International Trade (CIT).

This decision allows the United States to continue collecting tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), prompting the Ministry to advise businesses to brace for ongoing market fluctuations.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, Director-General of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office and spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce, highlighted the renewed uncertainty surrounding US tariff measures.

This follows the CAFC's approval of an emergency request from the US government to keep the existing tariff measures in place for the time being.

