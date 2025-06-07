Thai Stock Exchange Unveils Four-Point Plan to Restore Market Confidence

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has announced a comprehensive four-pronged strategy aimed at restoring investor confidence following a period of significant market turbulence and economic uncertainty.

Speaking at the Thailand Investment Forum 2025 seminar on Saturday, SET Chairman Kitipong Urapeepatanapong outlined the ambitious plan, which addresses regulatory reform, market appeal, legislative modernisation, and sustainability initiatives.

The Thai capital market has faced considerable challenges in recent months, with domestic economic slowdowns compounded by global volatility, trade disputes, and geopolitical tensions. However, Kitipong expressed optimism about the market's prospects.

"Every crisis presents an opportunity, and problems can always be solved with wisdom," he said. "Our immediate focus is to identify these opportunities and translate them into tangible investment."

Regulatory Overhaul

The first pillar of the strategy focuses on rebuilding market confidence through enhanced trading regulations and stronger investor protection measures.

The SET has already begun adjusting rules for short selling, implementing Dynamic Price Bands and Uptick rules, and registering High-Frequency Trading participants.