ESG Index outperforms market despite ThaiESGX slowdown, long-term outlook remains positive

These include both pressures and challenges, leading to a stagnant or declining Thai stock index in some instances, but this also presents long-term investment opportunities.

One of the Thai stock indices, the SETESG index, saw a 14.98% decline since the beginning of the year (as of May 27, 2025), but it still performed better than the SET Index, which dropped by 16.91%, and the SET50, which dropped by 16.28%. Over the past month, however, the SETESG index gained 2.3%, closely matching the SET Index’s 2.2% rise, showing that it remains competitive.

This relatively strong performance can be attributed to the inflow of funds into ThaiESGX, which is still limited. It is estimated that the fund may not reach its target of 10 billion baht, with most investments shifting from Long-Term Equity Funds (LTFs).