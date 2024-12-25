VGI achieves “AA” level in “SET ESG Ratings” for the fourth consecutive years

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 25, 2024

VGI Public Company Limited was awarded an “AA” sustainable stock rating under the “SET ESG Ratings” in the services group for the year 2024, marking its inclusion in the list compiled by the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) for the fourth consecutive year.

This recognition underscores the company’s commitment to conducting business sustainably, the paramount value it places on all stakeholders, as well as its ongoing dedication to actively contribute to the advancement of society toward sustainability in tandem with business expansion.

This year, a total of 228 listed companies passed the assessment under SET ESG Ratings. 

56 companies have been awarded AAA rating, 80 companies with AA rating, 71 companies with A rating, and 21 companies with BBB rating.

SET ESG Ratings cover assessment of ESG (environmental, social, and governance) information including reporting on ESG risk management, environmental management policies, operations and performances, as well as actions taken towards employees, communities, and society through business processes.

nationthailand

© 2024 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy