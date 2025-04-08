AP Thailand Provides a 7-Day Operational Update on Post-Earthquake Structural Assurance

"We have mobilised all available resources to ensure that every resident can safely navigate through this incident with confidence, while receiving comprehensive care in all aspects, both in terms of the building's physical integrity and their overall comfort and security. Over the past seven days following the earthquake, AP Thailand has undertaken intensive actions, mobilising resources, personnel and expertise across all areas to drive forward 10 key steps, as follows:

1. Incident Notification and Resident Evacuation Management

In projects managed by Smart Service and Management Co., Ltd., immediate action was taken to evacuate residents from the building for their safety. Coordination was made with project engineers to inspect the physical condition of the building, which was the first step in assessing the extent of the damage immediately following the event.

2. Establishment of a Dedicated Crisis Management Task Force

AP Thailand established the AP War Room to oversee and manage the effects of the disaster. The primary goal was to address and alleviate any concerns of residents regarding the structural stability and safety of the buildings. The AP War Room is led by senior executives from the real estate development sector, alongside a team from Smart Service and Management [SMART], the property management division within the AP Group responsible for overseeing residential operations. In addition, support teams, including the Call Centre and engineers, collaborated with a specialised survey team formed to assess the extent of the damage. This team, consisting of highly qualified engineers and expert companies, was divided into seven sub-teams to conduct thorough inspections of all projects and to issue safety certificates, ensuring the buildings' structural security.

3. First Structural Safety Inspection by In-house Engineers

The company has divided the structural safety inspection process into two steps, starting immediately after the incident. The initial damage assessment was completed across all 82 projects on March 29. This was carried out by the project engineers in collaboration with engineers from SMART.

4. Second Structural Safety Inspection by External Experts

The company, in collaboration with experts from various fields, established a survey team to assess the extent of the damage. The team consists of highly qualified engineers and expert companies, divided into seven sub-teams to conduct thorough inspections of all projects and issue safety certificates. The inspections were led by: (1)Asst. Prof. Dr. Arthit Petchsasithon, Assistant Vice President, King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology, Lat Krabang, (2)Assoc. Prof. Second Lt. Dr. Suppachai Sinthaworn, Department of Civil Engineering and Environment, Faculty of Engineering, Srinakharinwirot University, (3)Mr. Chay Sangsawai, Licensed Civil Engineer (License No. 2190), Senior Structural Engineering consultant at CS 2190 Co., Ltd., and (4) Mr. Kittipop Prukasakitkajee, Licensed Civil Engineer (License No. 1571), Senior Consultant at Boulter Stewart Co., Ltd.

5. Preliminary Safety Certification by External Inspectors

The survey team conducted a thorough inspection of the building's structure, which was the primary concern for the residents. A "Building Inspection Certificate" was issued by the experts who assessed all 82 projects, certifying the structural security of the buildings. This step precedes the commencement of the restoration work for the common architectural areas.

6. Continuous Communication with Residents

The AP Thai Facebook page consistently provides timely updates on the progress of various activities, ensuring residents are kept well-informed.

The Smart World application, managed by the SMART property management team, allows residents to receive project-specific announcements and serves as an effective communication channel between residents and the property management team.

7. Support all transferred AP Condominiums

The company has provided support by deploying a team of specialists to inspect the structural safety of all AP Thailand-developed condominiums, even those that were transfer some time ago or are not managed by SMART. Additionally, the company serves as an intermediary, facilitating communication and assisting residents who may require special support. Residents can reach out for assistance by contacting 1623, available 24 hours a day.

8. Insurance Claims

The company has compiled the necessary information on the insurance claim process and a list of contractors to ensure a smooth and prompt resolution of maintenance or repair requests from residents.

9. Remediation Efforts for of Projects Affected by the Earthquake

In response to the earthquake, the company has collaborated with structural engineering experts and relevant government authorities, including the Department of Public Works of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the Chatuchak District Public Works Office, and representatives from the Engineering Institute of Thailand, to develop a plan for addressing the structural damage to the columns impacted by the seismic event. The remediation efforts have been conducted continuously, 24 hours a day, to ensure that the repairs are completed in accordance with the approved procedures, which have been reviewed and accepted by all involved parties. The adopted method, known as "Jacketing Columns and casting new columns around the existing ones," has been implemented under the supervision of the design engineers from Post Co., Ltd. Additionally, the repair process is being overseen by the Chatuchak District Public Works Department, BMA’s Department of Public Works, and structural experts from the Engineering Institute of Thailand. The work is currently in the final stages, with structural strength verification to follow.

10. Completion of Safety Structural Inspections in Compliance with BMA Standards

All AP Thailand condominium projects with residents have successfully undergone structural safety inspections conducted by certified external inspectors in accordance with the regulations set forth by the BMA. The company has uploaded the inspection results to the BMA system, completing this process in full. Residents may now review the safety status of their buildings on the BMA’s "Building Inspection Dashboard," accessible following BMA approval at https://openpolicy.bangkok.go.th/bkkbuilding.html The company will promptly provide the relevant documentation to the respective juristic entities for further action.

We are committed to providing the best care for our residents in every situation, not only ensuring they get through this event, but also doing so with confidence and peace of mind. We believe that in times of crisis, speed, transparency, and clear communication are essential to building trust with our residents. We will continue to develop and elevate the safety standards for every life in our communities," Mr. Vittakarn emphasised.

AP Thailand places the highest priority on the safety of our residents. We are prepared to take prompt, careful, and systematic action to ensure the highest level of confidence in safe living under all circumstances. AP residents can inquire for more information through their project's juristic person or by calling our 24-hour Call Centre at 1623.