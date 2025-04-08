GULF Welcomes USC MBA Candidates for Fourth Consecutive Year

Zoe Kaffen, MBA PM candidate, shared, “I was particularly interested in learning about their strategy for entering the digital business. Initially, I perceived them primarily as an energy company, so their diversification into a digital portfolio is quite intriguing, especially within the Southeast Asia region. There seems to be a strong push from both governments and companies in this area to develop a robust digital presence. Knowing that China is investing heavily in similar digital sectors, I believe it’s crucial for the US to do the same. Additionally, I was genuinely impressed by their renewable energy strategy, aiming for 38% renewable energy in their portfolio by 2033. While this is a global initiative, it’s encouraging to see companies like GULF actively driving renewable energy efforts.”

Isaac Atar, IBEAR MBA candidate, highlighted, “I’m impressed by the strong bond between GULF employee, who is USC alumni, and the extensive alumni network. This inspires me to continue fostering my relationships and connections with global companies. Witnessing the achievements and scope of this enterprise firsthand is truly inspiring. When talking about digital business, I particularly appreciated the insights into data management. It’s fascinating how they leverage data to understand the entire business ecosystem.”

Participating MBA candidates are enrolled in the PM GLOBE module, an international, experiential, and project-based course for MBA PM students. This program immerses students in diverse business practices through dynamic visits to global companies that leverage the alumni network. Notably, the student cohort comprises professionals from a wide range of industries, including finance, technology, aerospace, automotive, food, retail, and healthcare.

