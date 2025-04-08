GULF Welcomes USC MBA Candidates for Fourth Consecutive Year

Gulf Development Plc. (GULF) continued its commitment to educational partnerships by welcoming USC Marshall School of Business MBA candidates for the fourth consecutive year. The visit provided a comprehensive overview of GULF’s 30-year growth, investment strategies, and decarbonization efforts, providing valuable success cases for future business leaders. GULF’s dedication to education extends beyond these visits, encompassing power plant open houses, student environmental project competitions, mentorship programs, scholarships, and collaborative energy education programs with schools.
Mr. Smith Banomyong, Executive Officer, GULF, shared the company’s journey of growth and diversification, spanning from power generation to digital infrastructure. He emphasized the importance of human capital in driving GULF’s success and highlighted the company’s focus on nurturing talent and fostering a culture of innovation. Students showed significant interest in GULF's digital business, strategic investment directions, and the challenges of managing diverse international businesses, leading to an engaging question-and-answer session.
Ethan Tseng, MBA PM candidate, stated, “It’s a blessing and a pleasure to have the opportunity to visit such a world-class company. Regarding insights, I have two main takeaways. First, I learned just how impressive GULF is and the extent of their large-scale operations. Some of the questions I asked during the session focused on how they tackle challenges across different countries. It’s clear that their success stems from profound domain knowledge and expertise including fourth thinking vision. Second, I realized the importance of strategic thinking and calculated risk-taking. GULF’s success extends beyond Thailand, and it’s exciting to see their international expansion. I look forward to tracking their progress and observing what the things they are doing to be at the top of their game.”
Zoe Kaffen, MBA PM candidate, shared, “I was particularly interested in learning about their strategy for entering the digital business. Initially, I perceived them primarily as an energy company, so their diversification into a digital portfolio is quite intriguing, especially within the Southeast Asia region. There seems to be a strong push from both governments and companies in this area to develop a robust digital presence. Knowing that China is investing heavily in similar digital sectors, I believe it’s crucial for the US to do the same. Additionally, I was genuinely impressed by their renewable energy strategy, aiming for 38% renewable energy in their portfolio by 2033. While this is a global initiative, it’s encouraging to see companies like GULF actively driving renewable energy efforts.”
Isaac Atar, IBEAR MBA candidate, highlighted, “I’m impressed by the strong bond between GULF employee, who is USC alumni, and the extensive alumni network. This inspires me to continue fostering my relationships and connections with global companies. Witnessing the achievements and scope of this enterprise firsthand is truly inspiring. When talking about digital business, I particularly appreciated the insights into data management. It’s fascinating how they leverage data to understand the entire business ecosystem.”
Participating MBA candidates are enrolled in the PM GLOBE module, an international, experiential, and project-based course for MBA PM students. This program immerses students in diverse business practices through dynamic visits to global companies that leverage the alumni network. Notably, the student cohort comprises professionals from a wide range of industries, including finance, technology, aerospace, automotive, food, retail, and healthcare.
For the latest updates and information about GULF, please visit
Gulf Energy Development Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/GulfDevelopmentPlc/
GULF Spark Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/GULFSPARK.TH/
GULF Spark Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@GULFspark