Thai AirAsia flight hit by hailstorm during descent into Chongqing

The Facebook page Outsider’s Aviation reported on Saturday (July 19, 2025) that Thai AirAsia flight FD552 was struck by a severe hailstorm while descending into Chongqing, China.

The flight, operated by an Airbus A320 (registration HS-BBA), had departed Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok on July 17 and encountered turbulent weather shortly before landing at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport. The aircraft sustained visible damage to its nose cone and cockpit windshield after being battered by hailstones.