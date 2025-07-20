Thai AirAsia flight hit by hailstorm during descent into Chongqing

The Facebook page Outsider’s Aviation reported on Saturday (July 19, 2025) that Thai AirAsia flight FD552 was struck by a severe hailstorm while descending into Chongqing, China.
The flight, operated by an Airbus A320 (registration HS-BBA), had departed Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok on July 17 and encountered turbulent weather shortly before landing at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport. The aircraft sustained visible damage to its nose cone and cockpit windshield after being battered by hailstones.
Passengers and crew on board, totalling more than 147 people, described the aircraft shaking violently during the descent. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Due to the damage, the return flight FD553 from Chongqing to Bangkok was delayed for several hours. Thai AirAsia later issued a statement confirming the incident, adding that the aircraft landed safely and that all affected passengers were provided with accommodation, meals, and ground support. A replacement flight was arranged, arriving safely in Bangkok on July 18.