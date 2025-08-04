2nd Army chief denies violating ceasefire to seize Chong An Ma

The commander of the Second Army Area on Monday denied that Thai troops violated the ceasefire agreement by continuing their advance into the disputed Chong An Ma area in Ubon Ratchathani after the truce came into effect.

Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang was responding to accusations by Cambodian Defence Ministry spokeswoman, Lieutenant General Maly Socheata, who claimed that Thai forces managed to seize control of Chong An Ma because they advanced after the ceasefire took effect at midnight on July 28.

Boonsin refuted the allegation, insisting that Thai troops had already secured Chong An Ma before the ceasefire agreement was reached.