2nd Army chief denies violating ceasefire to seize Chong An Ma

The commander of the Second Army Area on Monday denied that Thai troops violated the ceasefire agreement by continuing their advance into the disputed Chong An Ma area in Ubon Ratchathani after the truce came into effect.
Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang was responding to accusations by Cambodian Defence Ministry spokeswoman, Lieutenant General Maly Socheata, who claimed that Thai forces managed to seize control of Chong An Ma because they advanced after the ceasefire took effect at midnight on July 28.
Boonsin refuted the allegation, insisting that Thai troops had already secured Chong An Ma before the ceasefire agreement was reached.
“As a result, the area is now under our control and lies within our boundary line,” Boonsin stated.
“Our troops must therefore remain in the area.”
Boonsin also accused Cambodia of previously violating the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (BE 2543), which governs management of disputed border areas and prohibits construction or settlement on such land.
He claimed that Cambodian troops had supported civilians in establishing a market and a community on the contested Chong An Ma plot.
“From now on, we will not allow anyone to remain in the market or the settlement,” Boonsin said.