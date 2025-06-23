Bangkok Rolls Out Five New EV Shuttle Routes to Boost Public Transport

The initiative aims to encourage residents to switch to public transport, easing traffic congestion and improving air quality across the capital.
BMA Spokesperson Ekvaranyu Amrapala announced on Monday that the BMA Feeder project, which currently operates two routes, will significantly expand its network.
The existing services, running from Wat Purawas to Phra Phuttha Yodfa Bridge (weekdays, 6 AM - 8 PM) and Thonburi Market to MRT Lak Song (daily, 6 AM - 8 PM), commenced in December 2024.
The upcoming expansion will see five additional electric shuttle routes go live on 1st July 2025:
The BMA is implementing the "BMA Feeder" project, utilising electric shuttle buses, to seamlessly connect passengers to the existing rail public transport network.
This move is part of a broader strategy to encourage greater use of public transportation, thereby reducing reliance on private vehicles, lowering air pollution levels, and mitigating Bangkok's persistent traffic problems.