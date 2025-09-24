Foreign investment in EEC exceeds 660 billion baht, says BOI

The Eastern region led the way in investment applications, with 1,010 projects, accounting for 54% of all projects. Of these, the majority were in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), which covers Rayong, Chonburi, and Chachoengsao, attracting 660.63 billion baht or 62% of the total investment.

Other regions followed with investments in Central Thailand (333.65 billion baht), Southern Thailand (20.08 billion baht), Northeastern Thailand (19.35 billion baht), Western Thailand (11.34 billion baht), and Northern Thailand (4.57 billion baht).

“Of these, 508 projects were located in industrial estates or industrial zones with investment promotion status, representing a 14% increase, valued at 218.38 billion baht, up 3%. The majority of investments were in the electronics, electrical appliances, automotive and parts sectors,” Narit said.