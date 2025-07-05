Industry Ministry uncovers over 50,000 tonnes of buried industrial waste in EEC

Industry Minister Akanat Promphan has declared a strong stance against the illegal import of industrial waste, posting a statement on his official Facebook page under the message: "Shut the door and beat the devil."
In the post, he criticised Thailand's longstanding neglect in regulating the industrial sector, which has allowed the country to be viewed as a dumping ground for counterfeit goods, substandard products, and toxic waste—a haven for unscrupulous “zero-dollar industries” operating without responsibility or oversight.
He expressed particular concern over the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), where recycling plant permits have been issued in excess of actual demand. While many of these businesses present themselves as eco-friendly enterprises, in reality, they engage in illegal waste disposal and even participate in smuggling toxic industrial waste into the country.
50,000 tonnes of waste buried in Chachoengsao
Akanat revealed that authorities had recently uncovered an illegal burial of approximately 50,000 tonnes of industrial waste in Plang Yao district, Chachoengsao province—an area already home to over 40 officially licensed recycling facilities.
“We cannot continue turning a blind eye to such violations,” he wrote, adding that he had ordered the establishment of a fact-finding committee to investigate and expand the probe. The case has now been escalated to involve the Environmental Crime Division (ECD), the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).
“Don’t think you’ll get away with it,” he warned.
Landmark case: T&T Waste Management 2017
The minister cited the case of T&T Waste Management 2017 Co. Ltd, a major player implicated in global-scale electronic waste smuggling. The company has been shut down and had its licence revoked. Akanat exercised his ministerial authority to reject the company’s appeal, notify all relevant agencies, and have the case upgraded to special investigation status.
The DSI is now pursuing the wider network of influence behind the case, including complicit officials, and the matter has already been forwarded to prosecutors, who have filed charges with the court.
New enforcement across the EEC
Akanat announced that it is time to take serious action in the EEC zone, where licensing has exceeded demand and illegal activities are widespread.
Under the policy of “Shut the doorand beat the devil,” the ministry will:
Suspend all new permit approvals
Launch a sweeping inspection of licensed factories
Order corrections, suspensions, or closures for non-compliance
Revoke licences and pursue legal action where necessary
“It’s time to reclaim safe zones, enforce the law on grey capital, and create space for a truly green industry to thrive in Thailand,” Akanat concluded.