Industry Ministry uncovers over 50,000 tonnes of buried industrial waste in EEC

Akanat revealed that authorities had recently uncovered an illegal burial of approximately 50,000 tonnes of industrial waste in Plang Yao district, Chachoengsao province—an area already home to over 40 officially licensed recycling facilities.

“We cannot continue turning a blind eye to such violations,” he wrote, adding that he had ordered the establishment of a fact-finding committee to investigate and expand the probe. The case has now been escalated to involve the Environmental Crime Division (ECD), the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).

“Don’t think you’ll get away with it,” he warned.

Landmark case: T&T Waste Management 2017

The minister cited the case of T&T Waste Management 2017 Co. Ltd, a major player implicated in global-scale electronic waste smuggling. The company has been shut down and had its licence revoked. Akanat exercised his ministerial authority to reject the company’s appeal, notify all relevant agencies, and have the case upgraded to special investigation status.

The DSI is now pursuing the wider network of influence behind the case, including complicit officials, and the matter has already been forwarded to prosecutors, who have filed charges with the court.

New enforcement across the EEC