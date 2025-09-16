NIEM Partners with Stakeholders to Host “CPR on the Sea,” Showcasing Emergency Medical Capabilities in the EEC

The event welcomed executives, agencies, and media representatives to witness the readiness and capabilities of Thailand’s emergency medical system in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). Demonstrations included operations of the 1669 Emergency Dispatch Center in Rayong, patient transport support by the Royal Thai Navy and the Maritime Enforcement Command Center, and air medical services by Chonburi Hospital. A live simulation of land and air patient transfers was also conducted at U-Tapao International Airport.

The day concluded with “CPR on the Sea”, a basic life support training for 100 participants—ranging from beach chair operators and massage practitioners to local fishermen—held in collaboration with Pattaya City, Bangkok Hospital Pattaya, and the Sawangboriboon Foundation at Bali Hai Pier.

Dr. Pichet Nongchang, Secretary-General of NIEM, emphasized that the initiative reflects Thailand’s commitment to strengthening emergency medical services across land, sea, and air in the EEC. “This event showcases not only our preparedness and collaboration but also builds public confidence in using the 1669 hotline and providing proper first aid. Strengthening these systems will benefit tourism, investment, and sustainable economic growth in the region,” Dr. Pichet said.