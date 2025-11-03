Keeree to meet EEC in December to unlock 200-billion-baht incentives for Eastern Aviation City

The U-Tapao Airport and Eastern Aviation City Development Project, operated by U-Tapao International Aviation Company Limited (UTA) — linked to Keeree Kanjanapas, chairman of BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited — has faced more than five years and five months of delay since the contract was signed.
The project has reached a crucial juncture as UTA and the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EEC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) extending the deadline for the Notice to Proceed (NTP) to December 2025.
Keeree Kanjanapas is scheduled to meet with the EEC in December to unlock investment incentives and consider a possible extension of the project contract. UTA will finalise progress and direction during that month and announce updates to the public.
The NTP has yet to be issued due to complications with related infrastructure projects — particularly the high-speed rail network connecting the three airports (Suvarnabhumi–Don Mueang–U-Tapao), which still lacks a clear construction start date.
Another major obstacle lies in the uncertainty over investor privileges, a crucial contractual condition that must be resolved before the project can move forward.
Keeree stressed that the key issue now concerns the clarity of investment privileges due under the contract, particularly:
He noted that clear and competitive incentives are vital, as the global investment climate remains weak and Thailand must compete with other regional economies such as Singapore, Vietnam, and China, which offer attractive investor privileges.
UTA reaffirmed its commitment to continue the project without terminating the contract, though the initial phase may be scaled down to match current economic conditions.
Keeree emphasised that the project concerns not only the 6,500 rai airport site but also the surrounding hundreds of thousands of rai, which will serve as a key gateway to the EEC. “If the airport does not begin, nothing else can start,” he said.
Overall, the situation resembles unlocking a grand gateway — with the “investment incentive” as the key. The December discussions will be the final opportunity for the EEC to turn this key and open the door for over 200 billion baht in investment to flow into U-Tapao Aviation City and the wider Eastern Economic Corridor.