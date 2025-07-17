Thai Property Sector Faces Crisis as Debt Burden Soars

Thailand's property sector is teetering on the brink of collapse as soaring household debt and tightening credit conditions create a perfect storm threatening the industry's survival, according to leading experts.

The nation's household debt has reached a staggering 90% of GDP in the first quarter of 2025, totalling 16.2 trillion baht. Housing loans alone account for 37.9% of this figure - approximately 6 trillion baht - whilst non-performing loans from the household sector exceed 200 billion baht, with another 575 billion baht in loans on the verge of default.

Against this backdrop, Thailand's economic growth remains anaemic, with projections of just 2% for 2024 and a mere 1.5% for 2025.

The sluggish economy has prompted financial institutions to adopt increasingly cautious lending practices, with the "Responsible Lending" index contributing to a sharp contraction in approved loans.

Dr Vichai Viratkapan, an independent academic specialising in housing and urban development, warned of the severity of the situation.

"The loan rejection rate has surged by over 45%, leading to a 20-30% quarterly drop in new housing sales," he said.

Property transfers have declined by 5-10% from Q1 2023 to Q1 2025, with condominiums - which must be constructed before transfer - particularly affected.

The combined impact of dwindling sales, fewer mortgage approvals, and sluggish transfers is severely hampering developers' income and cash flow.