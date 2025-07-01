Office oversupply crisis: Transitioning to the 'green building' era

Amid a sluggish economy and an influx of new supply, Bangkok's office market is facing mounting pressure from all sides. This includes rising tenant expectations and increased competition between "old" and "new" office buildings, where the focus has shifted from just "rental rates" to the "efficiency of building owners."

The first quarter of 2025 saw office supply surge by 524,000 sqm, pushing the total office space in the market to 6.314 million sqm, entering a phase of “demand lagging behind supply.”

Panya Jenkitvathanalert, partner and managing director of the office division at Knight Frank Chartered (Thailand) Ltd., stated that the Bangkok office market in Q1 2025 is showing signs of a critical turning point. Insight from the latest report suggests that, while the market is still growing in some aspects, such as a slight increase in leasing rates and rising popularity of buildings certified with green building standards, the pressure from the influx of new supply coming into the market throughout this year will significantly alter the competitive landscape.

“We are seeing clear changes. Building owners who demonstrate effective management are making a difference in this highly competitive market,” Panya noted.

An important factor influencing the Thai economy in 2025 is its projected lowest growth rate in years, expected to expand by only 2%. This growth forecast assumes international trade tax issues will remain manageable. However, if the US raises taxes, growth could dip to just 1.3%. In this climate, many businesses and office tenants are slowing down their expansion plans and seeking offices that offer “value” beyond just price.