Finance Ministry Orders GH Bank to Pump THB 150 Billion into Property Market

In a move to revitalise the economy, Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira has instructed state financial institutions to pivot their strategies, prioritising economic stimulus over maximum profits.

Speaking after a policy meeting at GH Bank on Monday, Pichai specifically tasked the state-owned housing lender with injecting an additional 150 billion baht into the economy during the latter half of the year.

This significant financial boost is expected to have a cascading positive effect, driving job creation and fostering expansion across related industries, thereby bolstering the nation's overall economic health.

Kamonpop Veerapala, President of GH Bank, confirmed the target, stating that the bank aims to disburse the additional 150 billion baht in new loans by the end of 2025.

This follows a robust performance in the first six months of the year, where GH Bank had already disbursed over 100 billion baht in new loans, putting it on track to meet its ambitious full-year target of 241.78 billion baht.

