State banks’ 2024 loans up, profit down, SM loans on watch

The Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) reported that Thailand's specialised financial institutions (SFIs) demonstrated notable growth in both loan and deposit volumes as of December 2024.

However, challenges remain in maintaining profitability and ensuring asset quality, which continue to require close monitoring.

The report covers six SFIs: Government Savings Bank, Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC), Government Housing Bank (GHB), Islamic Bank of Thailand, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank of Thailand (SME D Bank), and Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand).

As of December 2024, total outstanding loans across SFIs stood at 6.25 trillion baht, marking a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 4.03% and a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise of 2.83%. Meanwhile, total deposits reached 6.49 trillion baht, reflecting YoY growth of 4.12% and QoQ growth of 1.97%, indicating ongoing expansion in financial activities.