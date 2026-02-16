New standards and judging rules aim to elevate Thai betta fish worldwide

The Department of Fisheries, together with the private sector, has produced a new standards book and judging criteria to promote the breeding of ornamental aquatic animals and aquatic plants, elevating Thai betta fish onto the global stage.

Thitiporn Laoprasert, Director-General of the Department of Fisheries, said the Department of Fisheries, together with the Plakad Association, betta breeders and ornamental betta judging committees, has produced the “Standards and Judging Criteria for Ornamental Betta Fish in Thailand” (Revised Edition, B.E. 2568 [2025]) as a guideline for development and to support and promote the breeding of ornamental aquatic animals and aquatic plants.





This is to elevate the development of betta strains to be beautiful according to standards and to develop new strains in line with the needs of overseas traders and buyers, and to promote Thailand’s ornamental fish business to be on par with international standards, under the Ornamental Aquatic Animals Development Action Plan (B.E. 2566–2570 [2023–2027]). Anyone interested can download it from the Department of Fisheries, scan the QR code in public-relations documents, or request it from the Ornamental Fish and Aquatic Plant Research and Development Group, Cherdchai Amatayakul Building, 4th floor, Department of Fisheries, Kaset Klang, Lat Yao Subdistrict, Chatuchak District, Bangkok. More details are available on the Facebook fanpage of the Ornamental Fish and Aquatic Plant Research and Development Group.