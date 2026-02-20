Isolated thunderstorms in North; summer storms expected in upper Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts that for Friday (February 20), the North will see thunderstorms in some areas due to a convergence of southeasterly and southwesterly winds over the upper North.

Meanwhile, a moderate high-pressure system/cool air mass is covering the Northeast, bringing cool conditions in the morning. The East will see thunderstorms in some areas.

As southeasterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, people in the North should beware of thunderstorms during this period.

People across upper Thailand should also take care of their health due to the changing weather conditions.