Isolated thunderstorms in North; summer storms expected in upper Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts that for Friday (February 20), the North will see thunderstorms in some areas due to a convergence of southeasterly and southwesterly winds over the upper North.
Meanwhile, a moderate high-pressure system/cool air mass is covering the Northeast, bringing cool conditions in the morning. The East will see thunderstorms in some areas.
As southeasterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, people in the North should beware of thunderstorms during this period.
People across upper Thailand should also take care of their health due to the changing weather conditions.
The South will see thunderstorms in some areas as easterly and southeasterly winds cover the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.
Seas in the lower Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, with waves around 2 metres, and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thundershower areas.
In addition, during February 23–25, 2026, upper Thailand is expected to experience summer storms, including thunderstorms, gusty winds, lightning, and hail in some areas, as a westerly trough moves across the North and Northeast while the country remains hot.
Dust conditions during this period: the North, Central, Bangkok and its vicinity, and the East will see moderate levels of dust/haze accumulation due to weak ventilation.
Northern region
Northeastern region
Central region
Eastern region
Southern region (east coast)
Southern region (west coast)
Bangkok and its vicinity