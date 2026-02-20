Isolated thunderstorms in North; summer storms expected in upper Thailand

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 20, 2026

Upper Thailand is set for volatile conditions, with thunderstorms in parts of the North and a heightened risk of gusty winds, lightning and hail in some areas.

  • The North of Thailand is experiencing isolated thunderstorms due to a convergence of southeasterly and southwesterly winds.
  • Upper Thailand is expected to face summer storms, including thunderstorms, gusty winds, and possible hail, from February 23-25.
  • The upcoming summer storms are caused by a westerly trough moving across the North and Northeast while the country remains hot.
  • Residents in the North and upper Thailand are advised to take care due to the changing weather and potential for severe conditions.

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts that for Friday (February 20), the North will see thunderstorms in some areas due to a convergence of southeasterly and southwesterly winds over the upper North.

Meanwhile, a moderate high-pressure system/cool air mass is covering the Northeast, bringing cool conditions in the morning. The East will see thunderstorms in some areas.

As southeasterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, people in the North should beware of thunderstorms during this period.

People across upper Thailand should also take care of their health due to the changing weather conditions.

The South will see thunderstorms in some areas as easterly and southeasterly winds cover the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Seas in the lower Gulf of Thailand will be moderate, with waves around 2 metres, and above 2 metres in thundershowers.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thundershower areas.

In addition, during February 23–25, 2026, upper Thailand is expected to experience summer storms, including thunderstorms, gusty winds, lightning, and hail in some areas, as a westerly trough moves across the North and Northeast while the country remains hot.

Dust conditions during this period: the North, Central, Bangkok and its vicinity, and the East will see moderate levels of dust/haze accumulation due to weak ventilation.

Northern region

  • Cool in the morning with fog. Isolated thunderstorms in 10 per cent of the area, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang and Tak.
  • Minimum temperature: 19–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 34–36°C
  • Mountain peaks: cold to very cold; minimum temperature 7–15°C
  • Southeasterly winds: 10–15 km/h

Northeastern region

  • Cool in the morning.
  • Minimum temperature: 19–23°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33–36°C
  • Mountain peaks: cool to cold; minimum temperature 13–18°C
  • Northeasterly winds: 10–25 km/h

Central region

  • Hot during the day.
  • Minimum temperature: 22–26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 35–36°C
  • Easterly winds: 10–20 km/h

Eastern region

  • Hot during the day with isolated thunderstorms in 10 per cent of the area, mainly in Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature: 23–26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33–37°C
  • Northeasterly winds: 15–35 km/h
  • Sea waves around 1 metre, and 1–2 metres offshore

Southern region (east coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 20 per cent of the area, mainly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Yala, Narathiwat and Pattani.
  • Minimum temperature: 23–26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32–34°C
  • From Chumphon northwards: southeasterly winds 15–35 km/h; sea waves 1–2 metres, and above 2 metres in thundershowers
  • From Surat Thani southwards: easterly winds 20–35 km/h; sea waves around 2 metres, and above 2 metres in thundershowers

Southern region (west coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 10 per cent of the area, mainly in Trang and Satun.
  • Minimum temperature: 23–25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33–35°C
  • Easterly winds: 15–35 km/h
  • Sea waves around 1 metre, 1–2 metres offshore, and above 2 metres in thundershowers

Bangkok and its vicinity

  • Hot during the day.
  • Minimum temperature: 25–26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 35–36°C
  • Easterly winds: 10–20 km/h
