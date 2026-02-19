Thunderstorms in the north and south, Bangkok reaches 37°C

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2026

Heavy thunderstorms are expected across northern and southern Thailand, with Bangkok experiencing intense heat reaching up to 37°C.

  • Scattered thunderstorms are forecast for Thailand's northern region, caused by southeasterly and southwesterly winds.
  • The southern region will also experience scattered thunderstorms, with mariners warned of waves exceeding 2 meters during storms.
  • The maximum temperature in Bangkok and surrounding areas is expected to reach 36-37°C.

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast for Thursday (February 19) weather over the next 24 hours, with scattered thunderstorms expected in the northern region due to southeasterly and southwesterly winds over the upper northern areas.

A moderate high-pressure system from China will affect the northeastern region, leading to cooler mornings.

Residents in the northern region are advised to be cautious of possible thunderstorms during this period.

Meanwhile, people in the upper parts of Thailand should take care of their health due to the changing weather conditions.

In the southern region, scattered thunderstorms will occur as easterly and southeasterly winds cover the Gulf of Thailand, the southern areas, and the Andaman Sea.

Waves in the lower Gulf are expected to be moderate, reaching about 2 metres in height.

During thunderstorms, wave heights could exceed 2 metres.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should proceed with caution and avoid sailing during thunderstorms.

In terms of air quality, there will be moderate dust and smoke accumulation in the northern, central, and eastern regions, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas.

This is due to weak air ventilation.

Weather Forecast from 6 am Thursday (February 19) to 6am  Friday (February 20)

Northern Region:

  • Cool with morning fog. Thunderstorms will occur in about 10% of the area, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, and Tak.
  • Minimum temperature: 19-23°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33-35°C
  • In mountainous areas, expect cold weather with minimum temperatures between 7-15°C.
  • Southeast winds at 10-15 km/h.

Northeastern Region:

  • Cool mornings with strong winds and slightly lower temperatures.
  • Minimum temperature: 19-23°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33-36°C
  • In mountainous areas, temperatures will drop to 13-18°C.
  • Northeastern winds at 10-30 km/h.

Central Region:

  • Partly cloudy.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33-36°C
  • East winds at 10-25 km/h.

Eastern Region:

  • Partly cloudy with light rain in some areas along the coast.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32-36°C
  • Northeast winds at 15-35 km/h.
  • Waves in the sea will be about 1 metre high, with higher waves of 1-2 metres farther from the shore.

Southern Region (East Coast):

  • Thunderstorms in about 20% of the area, mainly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Yala, Narathiwat, and Pattani.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-25°C
  • Maximum temperature: 32-34°C
  • Winds from the southeast at 15-35 km/h, with waves in the sea reaching 1-2 metres, and higher waves in thunderstorms.
  • For the southern region south of Surat Thani, winds from the east at 20-35 km/h will prevail. The sea will have waves around 2 metres high, with waves exceeding 2 metres during thunderstorms.

Southern Region (West Coast):

  • Thunderstorms in about 10% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Krabi.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33-35°C
  • East winds at 15-35 km/h.
  • The sea will have waves about 1 metre high, with waves 1-2 metres high farther from the shore. Thunderstorms will cause waves higher than 2 metres.

Bangkok and Vicinity:

  • Partly cloudy.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-26°C
  • Maximum temperature: 36-37°C
  • East winds at 10-25 km/h.
