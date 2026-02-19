Thunderstorms in the north and south, Bangkok reaches 37°C

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast for Thursday (February 19) weather over the next 24 hours, with scattered thunderstorms expected in the northern region due to southeasterly and southwesterly winds over the upper northern areas.

A moderate high-pressure system from China will affect the northeastern region, leading to cooler mornings.

Residents in the northern region are advised to be cautious of possible thunderstorms during this period.

Meanwhile, people in the upper parts of Thailand should take care of their health due to the changing weather conditions.

In the southern region, scattered thunderstorms will occur as easterly and southeasterly winds cover the Gulf of Thailand, the southern areas, and the Andaman Sea.