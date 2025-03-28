Four Thai fishermen released after detention by Myanmar 

On March 28, reporters confirmed that Myanmar’s State Administration Council (SAC) had issued a pardon for the fishermen, allowing them to leave the country. The decision was formalized under Order 27/2025, dated March 27, 2025.

The SAC Chairman revoked the sentences of the four Thai nationals held in Kawthaung Prison, along with three Filipino nationals detained in Hpa-An Prison.

The pardons were granted under Section 401(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code, with the condition that any future offenses would result in reinstatement of the original sentences along with additional penalties.

The individuals are also to be deported from Myanmar, reflecting considerations of bilateral relations and humanitarian factors.

The four Thai fishermen released are:

Sunan Mongkuttong, 68, boat supervisor

Sompong Wiwat, 61, mechanic

Thaworn Phromnimit, 64, mechanic

Wiroj Saphanthong Na Nakhon, 69, crew member