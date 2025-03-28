Four Thai fishermen released after detention by Myanmar 

On March 28, reporters confirmed that Myanmar’s State Administration Council (SAC) had issued a pardon for the fishermen, allowing them to leave the country. The decision was formalized under Order 27/2025, dated March 27, 2025.
The SAC Chairman revoked the sentences of the four Thai nationals held in Kawthaung Prison, along with three Filipino nationals detained in Hpa-An Prison.
The pardons were granted under Section 401(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code, with the condition that any future offenses would result in reinstatement of the original sentences along with additional penalties.
The individuals are also to be deported from Myanmar, reflecting considerations of bilateral relations and humanitarian factors.
The four Thai fishermen released are:
Sunan Mongkuttong, 68, boat supervisor
Sompong Wiwat, 61, mechanic
Thaworn Phromnimit, 64, mechanic
Wiroj Saphanthong Na Nakhon, 69, crew member
Following the announcement, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra of Thailand posted on X, stating:
“I am very pleased to receive confirmation from the Minister of Foreign Affairs that on March 27, the Myanmar government issued a pardon for all four Thai fishermen. This decision is based on the strong relations between Thailand and Myanmar and is the result of close and continuous discussions between Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, all relevant agencies, and Myanmar authorities. I have instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs to expedite the necessary procedures to ensure that the four Thai fishermen return to their families as soon as possible. I sincerely thank the Myanmar government for this decision.”
Background of the Incident
On November 30, 2024, a Myanmar warship opened fire on three Thai fishing vessels operating in Thai waters near Koh Phayam, Ranong Province, approximately 20 kilometres west of the island.
The attack resulted in the death of one crew member and the capture of 31 others, including four Thai nationals and 27 Myanmar nationals.
Reports indicate that as Myanmar naval vessels approached, the Thai fishermen attempted to flee by cutting their nets and accelerating their engines.
Two Thai fishing boats, Ranong 333 and Charoenchai 8, were seized and taken into Myanmar waters. Meanwhile, two crew members aboard Mahalapthanawat 4 sustained injuries—one from gunfire and another from electrocution.
Amid the confrontation, members of the Ranong 333 crew jumped overboard in an attempt to escape the gunfire. One of them drowned.
Diplomatic Implications
The release of the Thai fishermen comes just ahead of Thailand’s hosting of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Summit from April 2–4. The event is expected to draw significant diplomatic attention, particularly regarding whether Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, leader of Myanmar’s military government, will attend.