Thailand's Yaba Crisis: How a 'Diligence Drug' Became a National Emergency

Once marketed as a workers' aid, yaba now fuels one of Asia's worst drug crises — and enforcement alone is proving powerless to stop it.

In towns and cities across Thailand, a small, brightly coloured pill is quietly tearing communities apart. Known as yaba — literally "crazy drug" — these tablets of methamphetamine and caffeine have become one of the country's most pressing public health emergencies, cutting across class, age, and geography.

For decades, the story has been told through the lens of policing: record seizures, border crackdowns, and the murky geopolitics of the Golden Triangle. But behind the statistics are individuals in crisis, families pushed to the brink, and a healthcare system struggling to keep pace.

From petrol station staple to criminal commodity

Methamphetamine first entered Thai life in the 1960s not as a contraband substance but as a legal product. Sold under the name ya-khayan — the "diligence drug" — it was available at petrol stations and rural shops.

For lorry drivers, fishermen, and agricultural labourers, it was a practical tool: a way to meet the punishing demands of an industrialising economy.

The government outlawed it in 1970, but its grip on certain professions endured. By the mid-1990s, the user profile had shifted dramatically.

A younger, more urban generation had taken up the drug — not out of physical necessity but social pressure and, for some, as a means of managing anxiety and emotional distress.

In 1996, authorities attempted to reframe public attitudes by officially renaming the drug yaba, a deliberate effort to highlight its link to psychosis and erratic behaviour. The stigma campaign had limited effect.

