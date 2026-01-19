Thai PM Hails Massive Narcotics Bust as 330 Million Meth Pills Seized

The "Taiwanese Brain" and Political Infiltration

The operation, which highlighted 15 "big plot" cases, underscored the evolving sophistication of the trade.

Among the most notable arrests was Chiang Ming-feng, described as the "brain" of a transnational network operating out of Bangkok’s upscale Asoke district.

He is accused of concealing ketamine within carpets and chemically altering heroin into a liquid state resembling cosmetic lotion for international export.

In a move that has sent shockwaves through local government, the crackdown also ensnared a prospective local politician in Mukdahan province.

The individual was caught with 282,000 meth pills, a discovery the Prime Minister cited as evidence of the "insidious infiltration" of drug money into the country’s political fabric.

