Black Mirror TKP drug ring: 3 firms linked to multi-billion-baht laundering

Thai police say they have dismantled a major transnational narcotics network known as “Black Mirror TKP”, alleging it trafficked drugs and used front companies to move and launder proceeds, with funds circulating in the tens of billions of baht.
Pol Gen Samran Nualma, deputy national police chief and director of the police narcotics suppression centre, chaired a briefing on the operation, which was led by the Narcotics Suppression Bureau in coordination with the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) and other agencies.
Case origins: February seizure in Nakhon Phanom
The investigation stems from an arrest on February 11, 2025, when a ranger unit (Company 2101, Surasak Montri Task Force) detained three Lao nationals—identified as Thao Phong, Thao Li and Thao Dam—in Ban Pak Huai Muang, Na Khe subdistrict, Ban Phaeng district, Nakhon Phanom.
Seized items included about 658kg of crystal meth (ice), 116,000 methamphetamine tablets, two long-tail boats and one van, which authorities said were used to move drugs from the border into Thailand’s interior.
Financial trail: seven related cases linked via “TKP”
Police said subsequent investigation found the network’s financial trail was linked to TKP and connected to seven additional cases, including:
Alleged laundering links: three more companies, seven named
Police said the investigation uncovered financial links to three additional companies—MTC, TKP Petroleum, and Master Trade—with account activity indicating transactions suspected to be connected across multiple locations.
Working with AMLO, investigators compiled evidence and obtained warrants from the Criminal Court for seven directors and shareholders on alleged money laundering charges.
December 29 raids: 22 locations, assets seized
At 6.00am on December 29, 2025, police carried out coordinated searches at 22 locations across Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Lopburi and Trang. Authorities said four warrant suspects were arrested.
Assets seized or frozen included:
Total value seized/frozen was stated at 246,604,500 baht.
Police said the wider case involved seizures totalling 30.37 million meth tablets, 658kg of ice, 3.23kg of heroin, and 199kg of ketamine, with 24 suspects in total.
Political fallout: party swaps Bangkok candidate
The case drew attention earlier on December 29 after reports said a parliamentary candidate from a major party had been arrested. Police said the person was suspected of involvement in laundering linked to the drug network, including alleged receipt of monthly payments.
At around 9.40am, Pijarn Cheawpattanawong, an executive of the People’s Party, announced the party had replaced its Bangkok constituency candidate for District 33 (Bang Phlat–Bangkok Noi) after internal checks found the candidate had been named in an arrest warrant in the case.