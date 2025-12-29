Black Mirror TKP drug ring: 3 firms linked to multi-billion-baht laundering

Thai police say they have dismantled a major transnational narcotics network known as “Black Mirror TKP”, alleging it trafficked drugs and used front companies to move and launder proceeds, with funds circulating in the tens of billions of baht.





Pol Gen Samran Nualma, deputy national police chief and director of the police narcotics suppression centre, chaired a briefing on the operation, which was led by the Narcotics Suppression Bureau in coordination with the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) and other agencies.

Case origins: February seizure in Nakhon Phanom

The investigation stems from an arrest on February 11, 2025, when a ranger unit (Company 2101, Surasak Montri Task Force) detained three Lao nationals—identified as Thao Phong, Thao Li and Thao Dam—in Ban Pak Huai Muang, Na Khe subdistrict, Ban Phaeng district, Nakhon Phanom.

Seized items included about 658kg of crystal meth (ice), 116,000 methamphetamine tablets, two long-tail boats and one van, which authorities said were used to move drugs from the border into Thailand’s interior.