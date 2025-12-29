People’s Party withdraws Bangkok candidate over alleged drug money laundering link

The People’s Party on Monday, December 29 withdrew one of its 33 Bangkok constituency candidates after he became the subject of an arrest warrant for alleged involvement in drug money laundering.
The party called an urgent press conference at its head office on Monday morning after learning that the candidate, Boonyarit Raorungroj, was named in an arrest warrant in connection with a company suspected of laundering drug proceeds.
Phicharn Chaowapatanawong, a party executive overseeing Bangkok’s election campaign, apologised to the public for not discovering Boonyarit’s background earlier.
He said the party would withdraw Boonyarit as its candidate for the Bang Phlat–Bangkok Noi constituency.
“I would like to offer my sincere apology to the public, especially to residents of Bang Phlat and Bangkok Noi,” Phicharn said.
Phicharn said he had checked the criminal records of all 33 Bangkok candidates, but at the time of the screening Boonyarit had not yet been the subject of an arrest warrant.
He said police obtained the warrant on December 17, after the party had completed its background checks. The party registered Boonyarit and its other Bangkok candidates on Saturday, December 27.
Phicharn said he learned of the warrant at 7am on Monday, when he called Boonyarit about his campaign schedule and was told police were searching his house that morning.
Phicharn said the party would register a replacement candidate before the constituency registration deadline on December 31.
He added that Boonyarit must prove his innocence through the judicial process and said the party would not intervene in the case.
Phicharn said the People’s Party would not support or associate with anyone suspected of links to “grey” or dirty-money businesses.
“Once we learned of the arrest warrant this morning, the party informed the candidate [of the withdrawal] and held a press conference to inform the public. We affirm that we did not cover it up and did not protect anyone,” he said.
“We must apologise to the public again for failing you — but there must be no ‘grey’ in ‘orange’,” he added, referring to the party’s colour.