People’s Party withdraws Bangkok candidate over alleged drug money laundering link

Phicharn said he learned of the warrant at 7am on Monday, when he called Boonyarit about his campaign schedule and was told police were searching his house that morning.

Replacement candidate to be filed before deadline

Phicharn said the party would register a replacement candidate before the constituency registration deadline on December 31.

He added that Boonyarit must prove his innocence through the judicial process and said the party would not intervene in the case.

‘No grey in orange’, party says

Phicharn said the People’s Party would not support or associate with anyone suspected of links to “grey” or dirty-money businesses.

“Once we learned of the arrest warrant this morning, the party informed the candidate [of the withdrawal] and held a press conference to inform the public. We affirm that we did not cover it up and did not protect anyone,” he said.

“We must apologise to the public again for failing you — but there must be no ‘grey’ in ‘orange’,” he added, referring to the party’s colour.

