Russian AI drug ring busted after QR code stickers found across Bangkok



Police fight AI with AI

Faced with a network they described as “borderless, rapid and faceless”, investigators decided to fight technology with technology. Teeradej said his team deployed their own AI-driven tools to trace digital footprints left by the bot and its users.

Within about a week, the operation identified two key Russian suspects. One of them, believed to be a central figure in the network, was detected travelling in Pattaya, Chon Buri, allegedly to dig new hiding spots for drugs.

A Metropolitan Police narcotics team and officers from Yannawa police station moved in. Using a rapid-assault tactic to prevent the suspect locking his phone, they arrested Mark Maolopuro and seized his mobile, which was still open on the Telegram application. A search of his van turned up a large quantity of cannabis products, police said.

Further investigation pointed to a second Russian, believed to be the man who had been pasting the QR code stickers across Bangkok. Officers traced Ivan Volnov to a hotel in the Ratchada–Sutthisan area and raided his room, seizing a laptop that was still logged into Telegram and other items allegedly linked to the operation.



Denials and excuses

During questioning, Volnov denied all charges. He claimed the person captured on CCTV putting up QR code stickers was not him, insisting that any screenshots of news about drug QR codes on his WeChat account had been taken automatically by the app.

He also said a photograph of himself wearing a cap identical to the one worn by the man in the CCTV footage was a coincidence, and argued that the person in the video merely “looked similar” to him. Volnov admitted he had met Maolopuro but insisted they were not close and had no business together.

Maolopuro gave a partial admission. He conceded that he had overstayed his visa but denied any illegal cannabis dealing, claiming he had a medical certificate allowing him to use cannabis and a company licence to sell it.

He told police he had lived in Thailand for three years, frequently travelling between Bangkok, Pattaya in Chon Buri, Chiang Mai and several southern provinces. He explained that the rice cooker found in his van was simply because he liked to cook Japanese rice in his room, and that the cat litter – often used to mask strong smells – was just something he kept in the vehicle despite not having a cat.

He said that if deported he planned to return to live with his girlfriend in Russia.



“Cutting the fire at the fuse”

Pol Maj Gen Teeradej said the operation had “cut the fire at the fuse just in time”, warning that the model used by the gang showed how AI could be weaponised to build a fast-growing, hard-to-trace drug empire.

“This network was designed to expand quickly, cleverly and without a face,” he said, adding that both Russians were considered key figures in the organisation.



Seized assets and evidence

Police listed the following items seized in the operation as evidence:

200,000 baht in cash

One grey Toyota Granvia van

Two MacBook Pro laptops

Seven mobile phones, many still containing extensive Telegram data

Twenty memory cards and USB flash drives, now under forensic examination

Five bank passbooks

Forty-one bags of cannabis buds

Twenty-five jars of cannabis extract

Twenty packets of cannabis seeds

Numerous cannabis grinders and related paraphernalia

The two suspects have been charged under Thailand’s narcotics and immigration laws as police continue to analyse the seized devices and investigate whether the AI-driven network extended beyond Thailand’s borders.