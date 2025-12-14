Myanmar hands over three drug fugitives to Thailand

The handover took place on December 11 in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding on Myanmar–Thailand cooperation in narcotics control.
The individuals were arrested in Tachileik and Mongton townships and subsequently transferred to Thailand.
The three fugitives were wanted by Thailand for drug-related offences, while the fourth individual was a Thai national found to be illegally residing in Myanmar.
Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) had earlier shared intelligence with Myanmar’s Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC), requesting assistance in locating and arresting suspects who had committed drug crimes in Thailand and fled to Myanmar.
Acting on the information exchange, a joint team comprising members of Myanmar’s Anti-Narcotics Police Force and the Shan State Police conducted investigations and successfully arrested the suspects.
The three drug fugitives were identified as Phonchana Phongthong, also known as Toon; Thanida Puangngern, also known as Ning; and Wi Rat Taou Dom. All four individuals were formally handed over to Thai authorities following their arrest.
According to the Memorandum of Understanding on Joint Drug Control between Myanmar and Thailand, the three wanted fugitives, along with Chairit Phucharoen, an illegal Thai national who was arrested in Yan Aung Myay Ward, Tachilek on September 16, were handed over to the Thai Narcotics Control Bureau (ONCB) in Thailand by a team led by Pol Maj Suriya Singhakamol, Secretary General, on behalf of the Central Committee for the Prevention and Control of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances, in accordance with the existing laws and procedures of the two countries.
According to the bilateral drug control program, the two countries have mutually identified and arrested fugitives who have committed drug crimes and fled to the other country to commit further cross-border drug crimes.
Myanmar has considered drug prevention and suppression as a national responsibility and is accelerating its efforts. By further increasing cooperation with regional and neighbouring countries, drug control efforts can be more effective, according to the Myanmar Police Force.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network